Triumph India Transfers Sales & Marketing Operations to Bajaj Auto

Triumph India has transferred its sales and marketing operations to Bajaj Auto. This follows the announcement back in 2020, of the strategic partnership between the two companies, in which both confirmed that they would jointly collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles. This launches the next phase of the partnership, effective from April 1st, 2023, where all the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto already operates four distinct and exclusive dealership networks for its KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric and Bajaj 3-wheelers range of products. The Triumph dealers will join this family as the fifth exclusive retail channel within a network of over 6000 dealers and sub-dealers across Bajaj’s brand portfolio in India. All the existing Triumph dealerships will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to provide a high customer experience in line with Triumph’s global standards.

Following this, both companies are looking forward to confirming later in the year the timings for the launch of the new mid-sized Triumph motorcycles, which have been jointly developed by the two organizations and will be built at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant. The launch of these new motorcycles will be a testament to the combined strengths of the two pioneering giants in the areas of design technology, and cost-competitive manufacturing.

This new range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles will create a new entry point into the Triumph brand around the world, which will enable many new customers to enjoy riding a Triumph motorcycle. Bajaj Auto plans to launch Triumph dealerships in over 120 cities in the next two years. These new showrooms will be created in line with Triumph’s global standards.