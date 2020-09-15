Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch to happen next week - Full details here

We all have been hearing about the Toyota Urban Cruiser for several months now. With all that hype, the upcoming Hyundai Venue rival has become one of the highly awaited cars of the year. While the pre-bookings of Toyota’s sub-4m SUV had commenced last month, the Japanese automobile manufacturer has now revealed the upcoming car’s India launch date.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch will happen next week. The company’s first subcompact SUV in our country will break cover on 23 September. When launched, the Urban Cruiser will compete with the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. It will also rival against the soon-to-be-launched Kia Sonet and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

Key Features

Since the Toyota Urban Cruiser is basically a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, thanks to the joint venture between the two companies, both cars have a lot in common. However, Toyota has tried to give the Urban Cruiser a stance of its own by adding some specific visual elements such as a two slat wedge cut dynamic grille with chrome and trapezoidal bold fog lamp area, dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps, optional 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and several attractive dual-tone colour options.

Engine

Under the hood of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will be a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine. It is the same motor which also powers the Vitara Brezza. It is capable of producing 103 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, the Urban Cruiser will provide two options - 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic torque converter.

In other news, to express its gratitude towards all the buyers who have pre-booked the new Urban Cruiser, Toyota has announced a special offer. Called the Respect Package, this offer is created in-line with Toyota’s ‘Customer-First’ philosophy and initiated keeping in mind the trust and faith the loyal customers have placed in the brand.