Nissan Ariya Crowned Best Pre-Owned EV of 2025

The 2023 Nissan Ariya has been named the Best Pre-Owned EV of 2025 by Recurrent, standing out among 30+ evaluated models. This recognition highlights Ariya’s strong value retention, cutting-edge tech, and impressive performance in the used EV market.

Recurrent’s analysis considered affordability, charging speed, range reliability, connectivity, and ownership experience. Ariya excelled with its competitive pricing, advanced driver assistance, robust battery warranty, and top-tier winter performance, retaining 83% of its range even in freezing conditions.

Boasting a futuristic design, dual-motor e-4ORCE AWD, and ProPILOT Assist 2.0, the Ariya continues to impress. It also holds the IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK title, reinforcing its reputation as a standout EV choice.