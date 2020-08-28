Toyota Urban Cruiser interior features revealed via official images

Toyota has released the official images of the interior of the upcoming Urban Cruiser. The new compact SUV from the Japanese manufacturer is slated to be launched in India next month. Perhaps, Toyota wanted the interested customers to know about the new Urban Cruiser interior features before its launch so that they can make a buying decision and pre-book the car.

Since the forthcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser is basically a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, thanks to the joint venture between the two companies, both cars have a lot in common. As a result, for those who have been inside the Vitara Brezza, the interior of Toyota’s new sub-4m SUV will likely to be a familiar place. However, the Japanese brand has tried to bring something new to the table by going for a dark brown and black theme.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with a 7-inch touchscreen display that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features will include Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone-based navigation. Some of the other key elements that you will find in the Toyota Urban Cruiser interior include:

Engine push start/stop button

Electrochromic rearview mirror

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

USB and AUX ports

Steering-mounted controls

As far as the interior space is concerned, it is likely to be identical to that of the Vitara Brezza.

Thanks to the leaked brochure, we also know some of the key exterior features of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Kia Sonet rival will be available in 9 colour options. The single-tone paint schemes include the Suave Silver, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, Sunny White, Groovy Orange, and Spunky Blue. Groovy Orange with Sunny White roof, Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black roof, and Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black roof are the dual-tone colour choices.

In other news, Toyota is working to expand its product line-up here in India and evaluating the Hilux pickup truck for our market. The Toyota Hilux shares several parts and components with the Fortuner and Innova, which are manufactured in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.