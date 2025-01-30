India-Made Jimny 5-Door Debuts in Japan

The ‘Made in India’ Suzuki Jimny 5-Door has been unveiled in Japan, marking a significant milestone for Maruti Suzuki. Originally showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in India, the Jimny 5-Door has quickly become Maruti Suzuki’s second most exported model for FY 2024-25.

Manufactured exclusively in Gurugram, Haryana, the Jimny 5-Door expands Suzuki’s legendary off-roader lineup. While the 3-Door version was already available in Japan, the new variant enhances the brand’s appeal. This move further cements India’s role as a key global production hub, reinforcing Maruti Suzuki’s growing export footprint.

With over 3.5 million Jimnys sold across 199 countries, Suzuki is capitalizing on India’s production strength to meet rising global demand for the iconic 4WD SUV.