Porsche Aims to Make GT3 the Fastest Manual at Nürburgring

Porsche is gearing up to set a Nürburgring record for manual cars with its latest 911 GT3. Andreas Preuninger, head of Porsche’s GT division, emphasized that the manual transmission remains a crucial part of the brand’s DNA, with nearly 50% of GT3 buyers in the U.S. opting for three pedals.

Unlike previous Nürburgring runs with the PDK-equipped GT3, Porsche now plans to push the manual variant to its limits. The benchmark to beat? A 7:01.3 lap time, held by a Dodge Viper ACR since 2017. Given that the last-gen PDK GT3 dipped below 7 minutes, the latest manual GT3, with improved chassis tuning and shorter gearing, has a strong shot at rewriting history.

The Nürburgring reopens on March 8, 2025, and Porsche’s attempt could cement the GT3 as the fastest manual production car on the legendary track.