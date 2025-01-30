2025 Toyota Prius: Smarter, Greener, and More Convenient

The Toyota Prius continues its legacy of efficiency and innovation with the 2025 model, introducing geo-fencing technology and upgraded standard features for a smarter driving experience.

As a pioneer in hybrid technology, the Prius has sold over 5.3 million units globally since its 1997 debut. The latest plug-in hybrid model delivers 223 hp and an electric range of up to 86 km (WLTP), extending to 110 km in city driving. It also boasts a best-in-class fuel efficiency of just 0.5 l/100 km and ultra-low CO₂ emissions of 11 g/km.

The new geo-fencing system optimizes battery usage by automatically switching between hybrid and EV modes based on road and traffic conditions. It ensures sufficient electric range for zero-emission zones, enhancing urban efficiency. Additional upgrades include an app-based digital key, wireless charging, and Toyota’s latest T-Mate safety suite.

With cutting-edge tech and sustainable performance, the 2025 Prius is now on sale across Europe.