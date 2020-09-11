Pre-book Toyota Urban Cruiser & get this special benefit free of cost

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has become one of the highly-awaited models of the year. The company has received an overwhelming response from the customers ever since it opened the order books for the upcoming compact SUV. Now, to express its gratitude towards all the buyers who have pre-booked the new Urban Cruiser, Toyota has announced a special offer.

Called the Respect Package, this offer is created in-line with Toyota’s ‘Customer-First’ philosophy and initiated keeping in mind the trust and faith the loyal customers have placed in the brand. As a special gesture towards buyers who have booked the Urban Cruiser before the official launch, seeing the vehicle, or the price, Toyota will provide them with no-cost periodic maintenance for up to 2 years or 20,000 km (whichever comes earlier).

Commenting on the announcement of the Respect Package, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said:

We are truly touched by the response the ‘Opening of Bookings’ for the Urban Cruiser has received, across the country. The Respect Package is our way to express our gratitude to our customers and welcome them to the Toyota family. Customer trust and brand loyalty spur us to push ourselves harder to deliver the Urban Cruiser to them on time. The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser introduces the customers to Toyota’s SUV design and world-class after-sales experience. The Urban Cruiser will be fully revealed in a launch event this festive season, with announcements on the pricing, variants and delivery schedule.

The upcoming Urban Cruiser will be the second offering of the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki joint venture. As a result, the new Kia Sonet rival is very much similar to the Vitara Brezza.

Key Features

Two slat wedge cut dynamic grille

Dual-chamber LED projector headlamps

Dual-function LED DRL-cum–indicators

LED fog lamps

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Dual-tone colour options

Smart playcast touchscreen audio

Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity

Smartphone-based navigation

Rain-sensing wipers

Cruise control

Electrochromic Inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Engine

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will have a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine under its hood. The transmission will include both manual & automatic options. All AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) that offers torque assist, regenerative braking, and idle start-stop functionalities.