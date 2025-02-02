Skoda Auto Marks 25 Years in India: A Journey from Rented Facilities to Market Leadership

Škoda Auto has completed 25 years in India, evolving from a newcomer in 2000 to a key player in the Volkswagen Group’s global strategy. It all started with the Octavia, the first locally assembled model, at a rented facility before the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant was fully operational. Today, Škoda has a strong presence with locally developed models like the Kushaq, Slavia, and the recently launched Kylaq, its first sub-4-metre SUV.

Škoda’s vehicles have struck a chord with Indian buyers, with the Slavia earning accolades like India’s Sedan of the Year (2022) and Car of the Year (2023). The brand has also expanded its footprint with a Technology Centre, logistics hub, and a strong manufacturing presence in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

With a target of 100,000 annual sales by 2026, Škoda is focused on sustainable production. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant runs entirely on green energy, while Pune aims for CO₂ neutrality by 2030. Expanding its solar capacity and supporting local communities, Škoda Auto continues to reinforce its commitment to India’s automotive future.