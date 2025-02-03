Honda City Apex Edition Launched in India

Honda has introduced the City Apex Edition in India, available in V and VX variants, with prices starting at ₹13.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-run edition enhances the sedan’s premium appeal with beige interiors, leather-finished door paddings, a leatherette center console, themed seat covers, 7-color ambient lighting, and special edition badges.

Under the hood, it retains the trusted 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, producing 119 BHP and 145 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Honda City Apex Edition Prices (Ex-showroom)

V MT – ₹13.30 lakh

V CVT – ₹14.55 lakh

VX MT – ₹14.37 lakh

VX CVT – ₹15.62 lakh

This exclusive edition will be available for a limited period.

