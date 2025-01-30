All-New Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater Debuts in the Middle East

Skoda has officially launched the second-generation Kodiaq in the Middle East, bringing a bold new design, cutting-edge tech, and enhanced performance to the popular seven-seater SUV. With prices starting at $36,500 (excluding VAT), the new Kodiaq is tailored to meet the dynamic demands of the region.

The SUV boasts Škoda’s "Modern Solid" design, available in three trims—Selection, Selection Plus, and Sportline—offering up to 20-inch alloy wheels and nine exterior colors, including the striking Bronx Gold Metallic. Inside, a spacious and sustainable cabin features a 13-inch infotainment screen, Smart Dials, and a head-up display.

Under the hood, buyers can choose between a 1.4 TSI (150 hp, FWD) and a 2.0 TSI (190 hp, AWD) engine, both paired with a DSG automatic transmission. Dynamic Chassis Control debuts for improved ride adaptability. Safety is top-tier, with a five-star NCAP rating, TOP LED Matrix headlights, and advanced driver assistance features.

With this launch, Škoda celebrates 130 years of Czech craftsmanship, reinforcing its legacy in the global SUV market.