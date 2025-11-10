Toyota Unveils Ninth-Gen Hilux with Electric and Fuel Cell Powertrains

Toyota has officially revealed the ninth-generation Hilux in Bangkok, marking a bold step in the brand’s journey toward carbon neutrality. The new pickup debuts with a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) variant — a first for the Hilux nameplate — as part of Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy that combines electric, fuel cell, and diesel powertrains to suit different markets and energy infrastructures.

Set to roll out across Asia from 2026, the BEV Hilux is powered by a 59.2 kWh lithium-ion battery offering over 300 km of range. Power is delivered through high-output electric axles (eAxles) on both axles, producing a combined 144 kW in a 4WD setup. The battery is mounted under the floor to enhance stability, while dimensions remain robust at 5,320 mm in length and a 3,085 mm wheelbase — maintaining the Hilux’s iconic proportions and toughness.

Toyota also confirmed that a diesel variant will debut in Japan by mid-2026, ensuring customers retain traditional powertrain options alongside electrified alternatives. Looking ahead, the company plans to introduce a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) version of the Hilux for Europe and Oceania by 2028, further reinforcing Toyota’s multi-pronged electrification roadmap.

Also read: Toyota Reveals Compact Land Cruiser FJ Ahead of 2026 Launch

Simon Humphries, Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer, unveiled the new Hilux at the brand’s regional announcement event, emphasizing the company’s focus on providing powertrain diversity tailored to local energy needs and driving preferences.

With the all-new Hilux, Toyota blends legendary durability with future-ready propulsion — redefining the world’s most trusted pickup for a new electric era.