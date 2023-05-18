Toyota Increases Production to Fulfill Rising Demand

Toyota has announced the commencement of three-shift operations at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi from the month of May, 2023 backed by the rising demand for its vehicles.

Three shift operations commencement is set to boost the plant’s production output by over 30% and strategically meet the strong booking numbers for its entire range of product portfolio in the country.

The announcement also means that the company will be generating additional employment of close to 25% including that of increased intake from Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), which is the company’s existing skill technical education facility in its Bidadi plant, with a focus to scale-up students’ skill levels on advanced technology by Toyota’s globally certified expert trainers.

Last year, TKM also undertook a major expansion of TTTI with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students (academically, batch-wise). TKM currently has a 6000-member strong team, including production and non-production staff.

Over the years, TKM has had a strategic focus on maximizing plant efficiency and embracing cutting-edge technologies, exemplified by the newly established e-Drive manufacturing line at TKAP thus underscoring its contribution to India's pivotal objectives of "Make in India", "Skill India," and energy efficiency.