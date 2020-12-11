Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Discontinued in India!

We earlier reported to you that Toyota will indeed be bringing the Fortuner Legender variant along with the regular facelift to India early next year. Now, Toyota have discontinued the TRD Limited Edition of the Fortuner in India. Just as the upcoming Legender variant is a special variant of the facelifted Fortuner, the TRD Limited Edition was a special variant of the pre-facelift Fortuner in India. It was priced between INR 34.98 lakh and INR 36.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and commanded a premium of INR 2.3 lakh over the standard Fortuner.

Unlike the Fortuner Legender which also packs in a few mechanical upgrades over the standard SUV, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition was only a cosmetic upgrade over the standard SUV. The TRD Limited Edition got a revised grille with black garnishes and a TRD logo. The front bumper was also redesigned with several blacked-out bits. The Fortuner TRD Edition also boasted of new blacked-out alloy wheel designs and the roof too was finished in a contrasting black shade. There were several TRD badges thrown in here and there.

On the inside, the Fortuner TRD came with a black and red interior theme. Over the standard Fortuner, the TRD Edition packed in a few more features such as auto-folding ORVMs, a 360-degree camera, and illuminated scuff plates. You could additionally also opt for the Technology Pack which brought in a few more features such as a tyre pressure monitor, head-up display, wireless smartphone charger for rear passenger, digital video recorder (DVR), an air ionizer and a welcome door lamp. These however came at an extra cost.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition was identical to the standard SUV. Based on the top-spec trims, the Fortuner TRD Edition solely came with the 177PS 2.8-litre diesel engine. The engine came mated solely to the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission but Toyota did let you choose between either 4x2 or 4x4 drive systems. The Fortuner TRD Edition was essentially an answer to the Ford Endeavor Sport that saw some similar updates over the regular Endeavor.

The Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition however wasn't quite value for money and didn't rightly justify the premium over the standard SUV. With Toyota phasing out the TRD Edition, it further hints at the imminent launch of the Fortuner facelift early next year along with the Legender variant. Select dealers are already accepting unofficial bookings for the Fortuner facelift. It comes with a much more mature styling, more features on the inside, and an healthy upgrade to the engine with more power and torque. Prices are expected to start from around INR 30 lakh, ex-showroom.

