New Ford Endeavour Sport teased, to launch next week

Ford India has released a teaser image of the upcoming Endeavour Sport. It is likely to become the SUV’s new range-topping variant whose unofficial pre-bookings have already commenced at a few dealerships for a token amount of INR 1 lakh. The new Ford Endeavour Sport will be launched in India on 22 September. It will lock horns with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the forthcoming MG Gloster.

The new Ford Endeavour Sport teaser image shows the silhouette of the SUV’s front end which is likely to accommodate the new smoked LED headlamps and stylish LED DRLs. We also see the company’s logo in the centre of the new black honeycomb grille which should add a bit of freshness to the front fascia.

Apart from the aforementioned features, the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport will also have a set of new black alloy wheels that will match the black ORVMs and roof rails. For those of you who wouldn’t be able to identify the Endeavour Sport with all of its new blacked-out features, Ford has added a ‘Sport’ badge on the tailgate of the SUV.

The Ford Endeavour is already a bold and muscular vehicle. With the addition of the aforementioned features, the company has made it look even more purposeful. However, no changes are expected to be found under the hood of the Endeavour Sport. With the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, it will be a familiar sight. This motor is capable of pumping out 168 bhp and 420 Nm and would be mated to Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Flair Edition launched, prices start at INR 7.69 lakh

The interior of the new Ford Endeavour Sport will be more or less the same. Features such as a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will be present in the cabin that has a beige and black dual-tone theme.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.