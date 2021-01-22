Toyota Commences Deliveries Of First Batch Of Fortuner Facelift

Earlier this month, Toyota launched a facelift for the Fortuner in India and now we have learnt that deliveries of the first batch are already underway. A few dealers have also rolled out the first units of the Fortuner facelift to customers who booked the SUV even before the prices were announced. The Toyota Fortuner facelift is currently seeing a waiting period of up to a month with the second batch set to arrive by the end of January. The new range-topping Legender and 4x4 variants of the Fortuner have a longer waiting period than the standard 4x2 variants.

2021 Toyota Fortuner - Exterior Updates

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift comes with revised LED projector headlamps and completely new grille which is larger than before but gets far less chrome than the outgoing model. It also sports a new mesh-pattern. The biggest change is the new bumper which looks way more sporty with deep set fog lamp housings and large air dams. It also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer LED tail lights at the rear. The new Legender variant gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper that looks even sportier along with a blacked-out split grille. There are also new full-LED headlamps with sequential LED turn indicators.

2021 Toyota Fortuner - Interior Updates

Compared to the outgoing Toyota Fortuner, the interior design of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift isn’t new. One major difference is the inclusion of a larger, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other feature updates include a mildly updated instrument cluster and an 8-way power-adjustable and ventilated driver and co-driver's seats. The Fortuner facelift gets all-black or chamois interiors. Other new features on the inside include LED ambient lighting, an 11-speaker JBL audio system, front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

2021 Toyota Fortuner - Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit.

2021 Toyota Fortuner - Price and Rivals

Standard Fortuner Pre-facelift Price Facelift Price Difference Petrol 4x2 MT INR 28.66 lakh INR 29.98 lakh INR 1.32 lakh Petrol 4x2 AT INR 30.25 lakh INR 31.57 lakh INR 1.32 lakh Diesel 4x2 MT INR 30.67 lakh INR 32.48 lakh INR 1.81 lakh Diesel 4x2 AT INR 32.53 lakh INR 34.84 lakh INR 2.31 lakh Diesel 4x4 MT INR 32.64 lakh INR 35.14 lakh INR 2.50 lakh Diesel 4x4 AT INR 34.43 lakh INR 37.43 lakh INR 3 lakh Legender 4x2 AT Diesel ----- INR 37.58 lakh NIL

The Fortuner has been the king of the full-size, three-row ladder-frame SUV space for years now. However, with this facelift, it now sits at the higher end of the spectrum, commanding a whopping premium of up to Rs 3 lakh over the pre-facelifted model. The Toyota Fortuner will continue its rivalry with other three-row, ladder-on-frame SUVs like the Ford Endeavor, the MG Gloster or the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.