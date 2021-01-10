New Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4 vs MG Gloster: Price Comparo

Toyota has finally launched the 2021 facelifted Fortuner in India and added comprehensive updates over its predecessor. On the other hand, MG launched the Gloster a few months back offering segment leading features. Ford has also revised the prices on the Endeavour, while Mahindra also entered this segment not too long ago with its Alturas G4 SUV. Hence here is how the full-grown 7-seater SUVs fair against each other in terms of pricing:

Toyota Fortuner

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner range starts from INR 29.98 lakh* for the base petrol version, while the top spec petrol variant is priced at INR 31.35 lakh*. The diesel range starts at INR 32.48 lakh* and tops out at Rs 37.58 lakh* for the new Legender variant. That makes the car INR 3 lakh dearer than the outgoing model.

MG Gloster

For its forth act in the Indian market, MG made an unusual move by launching a full-size SUV in the form of Gloster. The Gloster range starts from INR 29.98 lakh* akin to Fortuner, going up to INR 35.58 lakh* for the top spec 4x4 model with ADAS, which is INR 2 lakh cheaper than the Fortuner. The car is available with two 2.0-litre diesel engine options, while the feature list is extensive and comes with several segment-firsts including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with massage and heating function. It also gets an air filter, wireless charging, Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and more.

Ford Endeavour

The Fortuner and the Endeavour make up for the oldest rivalry in the segment. And in its new avatar, the Endeavour has managed to do one better than the Fortuner on several occasions. In their 2021 iterations, the Ford Endeavour continues to be more affordable than the Fortuner facelift starting at INR 29.99 lakh* for the base diesel variant. The range-topping variant, though, is on par with the standard Fortuner diesel automatic that is on sale for INR 35.45 lakh*. In terms of a variant-to-variant comparison, the standard Fortuner diesel automatic is substantially more expensive than the Endeavour that is only offered with an automatic transmission.

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is crowned in terms of pricing coming in as the most affordable offering in this segment and continues even now. Mahindra's flagship SUV is priced from INR 28.72 lakh* for the 4x2 automatic variant, going up to INR 31.72 lakh* for the top-spec 4x4 automatic version. The model gets an exhaustive feature list that comes with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seats, Hill Start/Descent Control, electric sunroof, and more. It also gets memory seats along with an 8-inch infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of sheer pricing, the Alturas G4 feels more value-friendly compared to the Fortuner facelift.

*Ex-showroom price