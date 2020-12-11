Check Out These Attractive Discounts On Toyota Cars For December 2020

The festive season may be over but carmakers are again rolling out great deals on their models as year-end discounts. Manufacturers will be looking to draw as many customers into showrooms to clear up their inventories before the year ends. We have already reported to you the discounts Tata, Mahindra and Honda have rolled out on their models and now, here we have the discounts that Toyota have rolled out on their cars - the Urban Cruiser, Glanza and the Yaris.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser is priced between INR 8.40 lakh and INR 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and it is the sister car of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Although Toyota is not offering any cash discount on the Urban Cruiser, it is available with an exchange bonus and corporate discount, with total benefits amounting to INR 20,000. The exchange bonus amount stands at INR 15,000 while there's an additional INR 5,000 that you can enjoy as corporate discounts.

Toyota Glanza

The Glanza is priced between INR 7.01 lakh and INR 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and again, this is the sister car to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Toyota is offering a cash discount of INR 10,000 on the Glanza along with the same corporate discounts and exchange bonus as can be availed with the Urban Cruiser. That means there's an exchange bonus of INR 15,000 and a corporate discount of INR 5,000, taking total benefits up to INR 30,000.

Toyota Yaris

It is the Yaris that is available with the most discounts for December 2020. Priced between INR 9.16 lakh and INR 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the Yaris is available with total benefits of up to INR 50,000. That includes a cash discount of 20,000, the highest among all the three cars. Corporate discount on the Yaris stands at INR 15,000, again the highest of the lot. Further, you can also enjoy an exchange bonus of INR 15,000 on the Yaris.

Toyota is however not offering any benefits or discounts on the Innova Crysta Facelift, the Fortuner, the Camry Hybrid or the Vellfire MPV. It must also be noted that these discounts and offers can vary from state to state and from dealership to dealership as they are location specific. Check in with your nearest Toyota dealership to know the exact discount you can enjoy on your next Toyota car.

