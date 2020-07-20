Toyota cars available at attractive finance schemes in India

Toyota has announced special finance schemes for its customers in India. The attractive finance offers are valid for July 2020. They have been launched in continuation to a series of recent customer-centric initiatives rolled out by the company to make buying processes simpler, more accessible, and stress-free for all the customers.

The new Toyota finance schemes include a unique assured buyback offer of 55% on the Toyota Yaris and Toyota Glanza models. The company is also providing a low EMI scheme of INR 9,999 for Toyota Innova Crysta. Along with that, there is also a 3-month EMI deferment offer applicable on the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, and Glanza.

Finance scheme/offer Applicable Toyota cars Assured 55% buyback Toyota Yaris, Toyota Glanza Low EMI scheme of INR 9,999 Toyota Innova Crysta 3 months EMI deferment Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Toyota Yaris, Toyota Glanza

Speaking regarding the attractive new finance schemes, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said:

At Toyota, we strongly believe in the ‘Customer First’ philosophy and we aim to cater to our customers’ expectations and needs by providing quick, cost-effective, transparent and personalised services. The good news is that we are seeing some good momentum in the market contributing to more than double the growth in sales that we had witnessed in May. We would like to thank our customers for placing their trust in us. We want to continue bringing in such schemes to be able to offer the most unique offers to choose from.

In other news, Toyota has reported a significant growth in domestic sales in June 2020. The brand has sold a total of 3,866 units last month which is a growth of 235% over May 2020.