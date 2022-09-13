Tork Motors Introduces Doorstep Sales & Service Support For Customers

Electric motorcycle manufacturer, Tork Motors, has officially rolled out its unique mobile service van - PIT CREW. Tork PIT CREW is aligned with the theme of the World EV Day of celebrating sustainable E-mobility. The van will cater to customers’ sales and after-sales requirements at their doorstep. The PIT CREW is a part of the brand’s ‘Experience TORK initiative’ that offers the unique joy of owning the Tork Motorcycles.

Taking inspiration from the motorsports heritage of the brand, the PIT CREW is designed with a sole agenda to offer ease, convenience and peace of mind to the KRATOS owners. Currently functional in Pune, the PIT CREW will also act as a compact showroom and service centre on wheels with the capability to do the periodic maintenance of the motorcycles.

The GPS and WiFi-enabled vehicle is thermally insulated to maintain a lower temperature inside the van. The hi-tech vehicle is also connected to the cloud to detect any software error and to provide any necessary updates for the motorcycles while servicing, similar to the racetrack pit crew experience.

It is equipped with a 4000-Watt Inverter with 5.4 kWh of battery and has two motorcycle chargers of 700-Watt for on-the-spot vehicle charging requirements. Additionally, dry cleaning and polishing of the motorcycles can be done inside the van with a considerable amount of space divided into office and service areas.

Tork Motors will roll out the PIT CREW vehicles in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad by the end of this financial year.