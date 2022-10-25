Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Commence in Mumbai

Tork Kratos electric motorcycle deliveries in Mumbai have commenced. The e-bikes will be delivered to customers’ doorstep from Tork Headquarters in Pune. The deliveries have been initiated around the festive season to celebrate the evolving scenario around sustainable E-mobility, alongside the festival of lights.

Tork Motors launched its flagship product - KRATOS and KRATOS-R in January 2022. The company has received an overwhelming response for its cutting-edge electric motorcycle, post the booking announcement.

The KRATOS is priced at INR 1,22,499 [ex-showroom after subsidy in Maharashtra] and is available in white colour only. The KRATOS-R is priced at INR 1,37,499 [ex-showroom after subsidy in Maharashtra]; and comes in four colour options white, blue, red and black.

At the moment, KRATOS-R is available in black and white colours for delivery while the motorcycle in red colour will be on sale for customers in the upcoming month. Consumers can book KRATOS and KRATOS-R by visiting the company's official website.