Since its arrival in India in 1998 with the Santro hatchback, South-Korean manufacturer Hyundai has graced the Indian automotive market with some of the most capable, value-for-money and good looking cars. The auto manufacturer have shown constant growth trailing only behind India’s largest carmaker – Maruti-Suzuki. Models like the Santro, Creta and the Elite i20 has been ever-so-popular in their respective segments.

Hyundai is known to innovate with new technology and products that pave way for other manufacturers to match. Hence, we decided to list down the best Hyundai cars you can buy in India under INR 10 Lakh -

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro can easily be credited with establishing Hyundai’s brand name in India. At a time when the Indian automotive market was in a nascent stage, the very fact that Hyundai decided to take on Maruti-Suzuki by offering a budget product helped the brand establish itself in the early years. The Santro was sold in India for 16 long years and then discontinued, only to be resurrected four years later with a rather impressive package.

In line with its stablemates, the new Hyundai Santro comes with a few segment-first features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The multi-media unit has Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link, along with voice recognition function and a rear parking camera. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine which produces 69 ps at 5,500 pm. Prices for the new Santro start at INR 4.57 lakh*.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 has been a popular badge in the hatchback segment, competing against the likes of the Maruti-Suzuki Swift. With its latest update, Hyundai has made the package a lot more attractive with modern features and laudable powertrain options. In its Sportz variant, the car gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that has an output of 100 hp and 172 Nm of torque, paired to a a 5-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a standard 1.2-litre Kappa engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, along with a 1.2-litre diesel engine that delivers 74 hp and 190 Nm of torque.

The Grand i10 Nios offers first-in-segment features like a wireless phone charger, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Car Play and voice recognition function. It also features an Arkamys premium sound system with four modes to choose – Natural, Live, Lounge and Club. Safety features in the car come in the form of dual airbags with seat belt tensioners, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at INR 5 Lakh*.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura came as a successor to the Xcent. It is a derivative of the Grand i10 Nios platform, competing against the Maruti-Suzuki Dzire and Ford Aspire. The compact sedan derives the same set of features and powertrain options as the Nios hatchback. In terms of design, the car gets a new twin-boomerang DRL integrated with what Hyundai calls a Satin Front Grille. The car also gets projector-type headlamps and fog lamps at the front. The Aura gets a coupe-like styling and sits on 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the car comes with a sporty bumper design and LED tail lamps with a 3-dimensional outer lens.

Features on the inside include an 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also boasts an Arkamys Premium Sound, 5.3-inch digital multi-information display and wireless charging. In terms of powertrain options, there's the same set of 1.0-litre turbo and 1.2-litre petrol engines; along with a 1.2-litre diesel engine option. You also get with same set of manual and AMT gearbox options as the Grand i10 Nios. Prices for the Hyundai Aura starts at INR 5.79 Lakh*.

Hyundai Elite i20

The Hyundai Elite i20 is one of the best performing premium hatchbacks in the country. It competes against the likes of Maruti-Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. After getting a mid-life facelift, the Elite i20 shipped with the same petrol and diesel engine from the outgoing version. The petrol model is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine producing 83 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. The diesel model, on the other hand, is powered by the 1.4-litre CRDi mill churning out 89 bhp and 219 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Inside, the Elite i20 gets some of the best features in the segment. It gets a redesigned dashboard that is a major improvement from the previous version. Notable features in the car include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, multi-function steering wheel with integrated audio and Bluetooth controls. Also on offer is height-adjustable driver’s seat, 2-DIN touchscreen audio system, cooled glove compartment, cruise control, reverse parking assist, gear shift indicator and electro-chromatic rear view mirror.

The top-rung Asta variant features automatic headlights, rear wash and wipers, clutch lock and a second power outlet. The 285-litre boot capacity is the second largest in the segment after the Polo which gets 294-litres of bootspace. In terms of safety, the car gets front airbags, rear parking sensors, central locking, ABS with EBD as standard across the range. The top-spec i20, on the other hand, offers six airbags as well. Prices for Hyundai Elite i20 starts at INR 6.50 Lakh*.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s big bet in the compact SUV segment paid off really well with the launch of the Venue. Since its launch, the Venue has garnered an impressive response in the domestic market and has seen a major chunk of sales come from turbo-petrol variant. It was the first small car in India to get connected technology called BlueLink and also first car to get iMT gearbox. The Hyundai Venue competes against the likes of Maruti-Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Mechanically, the car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Alongside, you get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 99 hp and 240 Nm of torque. You also get a turbo-petrol engine that comes in the form of a 1.0-litre unit that puts out 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque. The company offers the car with three transmission options including a 6-speed manual unit, 6-speed iMT gearbox and a 7-speed DCT unit. The prices for the Hyundai Venue starts at INR 6.75 Lakh*.

*All price Ex-showroom.