Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched - All details inside

Hyundai has added a new model in the Grand i10 Nios line-up. Called the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, it is based on the Magna variant of the car and comes with some extra features. With the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, the company is aiming to lure in more customers during the upcoming festive season in the country.

What’s new?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is identical to the car’s Magna variant. However, there are some added features which make it somewhat more premium. The new Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets 15-inch gun-metal styled wheels, power-folding ORVMs with integrated turn signals, and a 17.14cm touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation. Hyundai has also incorporated a plug-in air purifier with gesture control and a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter. Customers will also find the ‘Corporate’ emblem on the new hatchback.

Engine

Powering the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition are the familiar powertrain options. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 83 PS and 113 Nm and comes mated to either 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre diesel engine is capable of churning out 75 PS and 190 Nm. The gearbox here is limited to the 5-speed MT.

Price

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition price starts at INR 6.11 lakh* for the petrol MT variant whereas the diesel MT trim will set you back by INR 7.19 lakh*.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Variant Price Petrol MT INR 6.11 lakh Petrol AMT INR 6.64 lakh Diesel MT INR 7.19 lakh

In other news, Hyundai has released the first official images of the all-new Tucson revealing the impressive and futuristic design of the upcoming C-SUV. The primary highlights of the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson include the ‘Parametric Dynamics’ exterior design and the new InterSpace layout of the cabin.