Hyundai Aura vs. Hyundai Xcent - Old vs. New

Earlier this week, the Hyundai Aura was launched in India as the successor to the Hyundai Xcent. Here's how the all-new sub-4 metre sedan compares with its predecessor.

The Hyundai Xcent was the sedan version of the second-gen Hyundai i10 (Hyundai Grand i10), and similarly, the Hyundai Aura is the sedan version of the third-gen Hyundai i10 (Hyundai Grand i10 Nios). The all-new sedan has a more rounded design and looks noticeably more contemporary all around. However, just like its predecessor, it's unable to look like a proper sedan, something its rival Honda Amaze perfects in. Projector headlamps and fog lamps, twin boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Z-shaped LED tail lamps are the salient exterior features of the Hyundai Aura.

The Aura and Xcent have the same length (3,995 mm) and height (1,520 mm). However, the wheelbase of Aura is almost 25 mm more than that of the Xcent. Also, the all-new model is 20 mm wider (1,680 mm). The old model offered a boot space of 407 litres, while the all-new model's boot space is 402 litres.

The cabin of the Hyundai Aura is remarkably more pleasant as compared to Hyundai Xcent. The clean, uncluttered interior of the all-new model is arguably the most opulent in the segment. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit and is merged with an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system in a style typically seen in luxury cars. Adding to the opulence is a honeycomb-patterned crashpad on the passenger-side dashboard in a bronze or grey finish. The same pattern is seen on the door panels as well.

Other equipment highlights include rear adjustable headrest, wireless smartphone charger, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and Eco Coating. On the safety front, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, emergency stop signal, rear parking sensors, dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD are standard. Rear parking camera and driver rear view monitor are available in select configurations.

The Hyundai Aura carries over its predecessor's 1.2L Kappa petrol and 1.2L U2 CRDi diesel engines, albeit in upgraded, BS-VI version. The petrol mill produces 83 PS and 11.6 kg.m (113.76 Nm) of torque, and it can be had in even in bi-fuel, petrol-CNG variant. Running on CNG, the maximum power and maximum torque drop to 69 PS and 9.6 kg.m (95.12 Nm) respectively. The diesel engine produces 75 PS and 19.4 kg.m (190.25 Nm) of torque. What's entirely new is a BS-VI 1.0L T-GDI petrol engine option. This turbocharged three-cylinder mill develops 100 PS and 17.5 (171.62 Nm) of torque.

The 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel engines can be specified with a 5-speed manual transmission or a new 5-speed automated manual transmission. The 1.2L petrol-CNG and 1.0L petrol engines can be had with only the former. The 1.2L petrol engine offers a fuel economy of 20.5 km/l (MT)/20.1 km/l (AMT). The 1.2L diesel engine's fuel economy rating is 25.35 km/l (MT)/25.40 km/l (AMT). The 1.0L petrol engine returns 20.5 km/l. The 1.2L petrol-CNG delivers 28.4 km/kg running on CNG.

Hyundai Aura - Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi)