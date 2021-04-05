Hyundai Alcazar Final Teaser Out Ahead of Official Debut Tomorrow

The Hyundai Alcazar will make its official debut tomorrow, but ahead of the official unveiling, the 7-seater SUV has once again been teased, probably for the final time, through the invitations sent to media. The Alcazar shares its platform with the Creta but will offer a three-row layout for the seats and will be available in both 6- and 7-seater iteration.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be seen by the media at an official event in Jaipur. Subsequently, the new model will make its market debut to take on 7-seaters like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500. While official details are pretty scarce at the moment, our guess is that, unlike the Creta, the Alcazar won't be available in the entry-level E and EX trims in order to avoid a big price overlap with its smaller sibling.

Going by the teasers we've seen so far, the Seoul-based carmaker has done enough to help the Alcazar with its own distinct identity. The upcoming model will feature a new set of bumpers, while even the grille will be new. The side profile will be substantially different owing to the inclusion of a rear quarter glass, a revised C-pillar and the D-pillar. However, the new model will miss out on the sloping roofline and the 'Lightening Arc' styling element of its smaller sibling. At the rear, the Hyundai Alcazar will have a new boot lid and an updated set of taillamps. Moreover, the crossover will feature a different set of 18-inch mag wheels. Details of the interior aren't available as of now but official sketches have shown captain seats for the 6-seater version. Other bits could be largely similar to the Creta.

Engine options for the Hyundai Alcazar could be largely similar to those of the Creta. However, the motors could be tuned for extra punch in order to make up for the higher weight of the new vehicle. Currently, the Creta is on sale with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

