In the last one decade, hatchbacks have come a long way from being just the most affordable four wheeled passenger cars to much more desirable cars with versatile characters. Here, we have penned down five best hatchbacks available in India in terms of aspects like comfort, fuel economy (mileage) and in-cabin technologies, etc.

Space and comfort – Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Baleno has been a sure-shot blockbuster from day one of its arrival in the Indian market. While there have been a number of factors contributing to its humongous success, the most important factor why people have preferred it over other hatchbacks is the sense of space it provides on the inside.

The Maruti Baleno falls under the four meter mark, but has the longest wheelbase in its segment, which gives it the best leg room and knee room in its segment. Even the boot space of 339 liters is currently the highest a hatchback has ever got in the Indian market.

The Maruti Baleno is currently being offered with two petrol engine options – a 1.2 litre four cylinder petrol (83 PS/113 Nm) and a 1.2-litre four cylinder Dualjet petrol with mild hybrid technology (90 PS/113 Nm). A 5-speed manual gearbox is common to both the engines, however, the standard 83 PS motor also comes with an optional CVT gearbox.

Maruti Baleno petrol manual prices*

Sigma - INR 5,63,602

Delta - INR 6,44,612

Zeta - INR 7,01,112

Alpha - INR 7,64,112

Maruti Baleno petrol automatic prices*

Delta - INR 7,76,612

Zeta - INR 8,33,112

Alpha - INR 8,96,112

Maruti Baleno Smart Hybrid manual prices*

Zeta – INR 7,89,912

Fuel efficiency and reliability – Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift is the oldest nameplate in this entire list, and the fact that even after 15 years of its existence, it continues to be one of the highest selling hatchbacks in the country boils down to its immense practicality. The Maruti Swift is highly regarded for its easy to use and drive nature, high resale value, low maintenance costs and high fuel efficiency figures.

The Maruti Swift was earlier available with a 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol motor as well as a 1.3-litre four cylinder diesel motor, however, in the BS-6 era, the latter has been shown the exit doors.

For now, the sole engine option is the 1.2-litre petrol motor (83 PS/113 Nm), which is offered with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes. And with both the transmission options, the engine is capable of returning a high fuel efficiency of 21.21 kmpl.

Maruti Swift manual prices*

LXI - INR 5,19,000

VXI - INR 6,19,000

ZXI - INR 6,78,000

ZXI+ - INR 7,58,000

Maruti Swift automatic prices*

VXI AMT- INR 6,66,000

ZXI AMT- INR 7,25,000

ZXI+ AMT - INR 8,02,000

Technology and features – Hyundai i20

The all new third generation of the Hyundai i20 has still got some time to arrive, which makes the current generation Hyundai i20 to run a bit longer in the Indian car market. But that doesn’t deter it from the fact that it still continues to be one of the most contemporary and feature rich hatchbacks in the country today.

In its top-spec variant, the Hyundai i20 has been loaded with all the bells and whistles, including the segment first features like side and curtain airbags, wireless charger, cornering fog lamps, cooled glovebox and Arkamys sound for the music system. Apart from that, it is also bestowed with a push button start with keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, height adjustable driver’s seat, projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs, auto headlamps and automatic climate control.

Currently, the Hyundai i20 is being offered with a sole combination of a 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm) paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai i20 prices*

Magna+ - INR 6,49,950

Sportz+ - INR 7,36,693

Asta(O) - INR 8,30,993

Performance and driving dynamics – Ford Figo

The Ford Figo might not have been a highly successful model like the aforementioned cars above in terms of sales numbers. However, what it surely manages to turn in its favor is the attention of driving enthusiast. Fords are generally believed to be great driver’s cars, and the Figo is no exception in that direction.

The Ford Figo is being offered in the Indian car market with two engine options – a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol motor (96 PS/119 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four cylinder diesel engine (100 PS/215Nm), both of which are paired to a same 5-speed manual gearbox. Both these engines currently rank as the most powerful motors in their segments, and along with Ford’s driving DNA of excellent steering and suspension setups, they do combine to make the Ford Figo a fun-to-drive hatchback.

Ford Figo petrol prices*

Ambiente – INR 5,39,000

Trend - INR 5,99,000

Titanium - INR 6,35,000

Titanium Blu - INR 6,95,000

Ford Figo diesel prices*

Trend - INR 6,86,000

Titanium - INR 7,25,000

Titanium Blu - INR 7,85,000

Design and safety – Tata Altroz

Apart from the sci-fi design which looks the most beautiful among all the hatchbacks, the Tata Altroz made its foray into the Indian car market with a very tall claim that no other hatchback in India has ever achieved – a commendable 5-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test results. The tough body structure of the Tata Altroz makes it the safest hatchback in the country today, and that too despite not getting side and curtain airbags like the Ford Figo and Hyundai i20.

The Tata Altroz has been made available with a choice of two engine options – a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (90 PS/200 Nm), both of which are paired to a common 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz petrol prices*

XE – INR 5,29,000

XE Rhytm - INR 5,54,000

XM - INR 6,15,000

XM Style - INR 6,49,000

XM Rhytm - INR 6,54,000

XM Rhytm+Style - INR 6,79,000

XT - INR 6,84,000

XT Luxe - INR 7,23,000

XZ - INR 7,44,000

XZ (O) - INR 7,69,000

XZ Urban - INR 7,74,000

Tata Altroz diesel prices*

XE – INR 6,99,000

XE Rhytm - INR 7,24,000

XM - INR 7,75,000

XM Style - INR 8,09,000

XM Rhytm - INR 8,14,000

XM Rhytm+Style - INR 8,39,000

XT - INR 8,44,000

XT Luxe - INR 8,83,000

XZ - INR 9,04,000

XZ (O) - INR 9,29,000

XZ Urban - INR 9,34,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi