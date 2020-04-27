Toyota’s version of Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is on the way in India. According to a new report, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will likely launch its version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza as the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

A Toyota Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV has already been there in the past. However, that had a softer character and was designed for the developed markets. A Toyota SUV with the word Cruiser in its name should work well, thanks to the strong reputation of the Toyota Land Cruiser flagship SUV and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, its younger sibling.

In India, Toyota already owns the trademarks ‘Toyota Urban Cruiser’ and ‘Urban Cruiser’. This will come in handy if it decides to call the rebadged sub-compact SUV from Maruti Suzki the same. The rebadged SUV could be offered exclusively with the mild-hybrid system-equipped K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 4,400 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm in the donor model. In that case, 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic should be the transmission choices.

