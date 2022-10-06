Thrilling Edition of TVS Apache Pro Performance Pune Concludes

TVS Apache recently concluded the Pune edition of TVS Apache Pro Performance on a thrilling note.

Bringing joy to the motorcycling and racing enthusiasts, TVS Apache Pro Performance showcases the extreme capabilities of the TVS Apache series as some of India’s top stunt experts push the motorcycles and themselves to the maximum limit.

All stunts under TVS Apache Pro Performance are performed by highly trained professionals in a safe and secured environment wearing all essential riding gear.

TVS Apache has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in creating a customer base of over 4.8 million across the globe.

Initiatives like TVS Apache Pro Performance are also a means for the brand to push the technological and engineering limits of the TVS Apache series through “Track to Road” philosophy, thus increasing the performance and fun quotient. The results of these initiatives are visible as TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing brands in its segment.