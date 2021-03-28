This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dons a Cutesy Bobber Avatar

The trend of customizing your bike is becoming popular among the current generation, and plenty of workshops around India are offering very unique customs which don’t burn a hole in your wallet. This up and coming workshop from Delhi claims that they can do a basic modification for your motorcycle from as little as Rs 15,000. This is an entirely reasonable price for customizing your motorcycle to match your unique tastes and personality. Today we came across this soft tail Bobber based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

As you can see in the pictures, this custom Royal Enfield 350 Bobber does a good job of balancing the company’s charm and performance with a unique body style. Modified by Studio 34, the donor bike is a Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-IV which gets a raft of modifications. The motorcycle is finished in a dual-tone Glossed Matte Silver & Black paint job. It gets a custom made single tan leather saddle, fuel tank with a sharp-edged design, custom triangular-shaped toolboxes, special Cup Casing for speedometer, amp meter and ignition switch, a universal K&N racing air filter assembly, custom made front and rear mudguard.

Also Read - Modified Royal Enfield Low Rider Cruiser is a Delight to Watch

Other changes include Harley-Davidson Fatboy style disc alloy wheels, a custom chrome headlight surround, Vardenchi Handle ‘T’, wide handlebar and handle riser, custom tail light mounted over rear number plate, Assy Custom, Harley-Davidson style LED indicators finished in a shade of black metal, and an INDORI exhaust system. Overall this is a really well-done custom modification that looks like nothing else on the road.

Speaking of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, it has been the highest-selling motorcycle between 200 – 500 cc in India for a while now. It sold over 36,000 units in February 2021, which is more than the combined sales of the second and third-placed motorcycles on the list. Launched in 2009, the Classic 350 was one of the first Royal Enfields to come with their new UCE engine and was immediately met with a very positive response. Recently the company announced that the Classic 350 will join their ‘Make It Yours-MiY’ platform which lets customers personalize their motorcycles and book them online as well. The Classic 350 also offers 2 new colours - Metallo Silver and Orange Ember which is meant to evoke a youthful refreshing motorcycling experience. Prices for the Classic 350 range from Rs 1.66 – Rs 1.91 lakh, ex-showroom