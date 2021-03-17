Modified Royal Enfield Low Rider Cruiser is a Delight to Watch

Royal Enfield is one of the most famous names in the Indian two-wheeler market. The brand enjoys a strong cult now, and almost every other motorcycle manufacturer is trying to dethrone the brand from its position. Royal Enfield motorcycles are loved for their vintage styling and the mechanical feel that they pack in their overall riding experience. Also, Royal Enfield, as a motorcycle brand is quite famous among enthusiasts. Hence, a lot of modified examples can be seen on the roads and social media platforms. We too came across one example, which has been tuned to sport a low-rider silhouette now.

The modification job is performed by the xLnc Customs, which is a tuning shop owned by two brothers – Ikvinder Devgun and Amrik Singh Devgun, who are based out of the country's capital – Delhi.

Commenting over the modifications, they tuners quoted, “We have built the Low Ride bike upgrading our exiting custom projects designed & commissioned in the past with a Motive to design something different as always. Some additional features of the bike include a custom made tank, custom made extended break and gears levers, custom made footpegs, custom front folks, bar-end mirrors, handlebar Raisers, headlight & LED taillight with side-mounted number plate and K&N air filter for better performance. The Tires we have used are DIABLO™ ROSSO II. The bike is covered with a matte black paint job with some metal chromed parts. As always, all the work done on the bike is hand-made, and there is nothing that has been picked up from the shelf or the market.”

Other changes on this modified Royal Enfield motorcycle include a longer swingarm, which has increased the wheelbase. With ample width, it also accommodates the wider rear tyre. Moreover, all the body panels are now replaced by a set of sharper-looking ones. While the overall design of this modified example looks gorgeous, we doubt if it is road-legal anymore. For the powertrain options, it continues to use the older 350cc single-cylinder motor. If it is tuned to develop increased power and torque outputs, that's not known yet. However, one can contact the tuning house to get their possessions customized.