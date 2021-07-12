The Smoother Shift to LED Car Headlights*

It is quite obvious that you will need a high-intensity car headlight for proper visibility during night driving. Then what still makes you stick to low-intensity dull car bulbs? Automakers are convinced that LED car headlights are the need of the hour and their use is becoming quite widespread, too.

In 2019, more than 80% of cars had LED lights. These lights are safer and a style element for cars. Emitting a natural bluish-white hue, they are built with a far more technological superiority than a normal halogen car bulb. There are two semiconductors with electrons and when the semiconductors get charged, the electrons bang each other and combine. This creates an array of clear light. The power and density of LEDs help them to be insensitive to vibrations and shocks while in service. Small fans help to maintain an optimum temperature that, in turn, helps the headlights to perform uninterruptedly.

All the parts of LED headlights need to fulfil a few basic requirements that make them quality assured and safe to use in vehicles. Greater light output from comparatively lighter and smaller chips make these LEDs compact. This opens up wider areas for saving energy as LED headlights require lesser energy. Manufacturers of modern LEDs are now paving way for more vehicles to adopt this technology due to their durability, reliability, and style.

The low beams in most of the car headlights are LEDs as they are always on even when the main light is on. This provides the required look and style to the car and at low energy consumption. This combination of car headlights will go on for many years to come due to its cost-effectiveness. Most of the premium cars get projector LED headlights while the less costly LED reflectors are suitable for mid-range cars.

LED car headlights, like OSRAM’s LEDriving HL H4 Gen2, help to preserve the battery. Such lights have an extensive shelf life than halogens which ultimately saves money. Halogens need to be replaced multiple times due to their low technological advancements. LEDs have antiglare properties that help in smooth night driving. They produce crystal clear light and provide better illumination. Due to the current flowing only in one direction in LED systems and the current requirement is very little, the energy drawn from the battery is low. Thus, making it a favourite among the manufacturers.

As many automakers are chasing electric and hybrid cars for lesser emission and reduced fuel consumption, LEDs are the answer for better efficiency and adjustability. There are LED Matrix car headlights, too. They have a collection of LEDs and mirrors set intricately with another collection of sensors and cameras. The sensors and cameras scan the road to identify upcoming traffic and any turns or changes on the road. According to the gathered data, these lights illuminate, dim, or turn off to keep the road lit with the required light without obstructing the view of oncoming traffic. All this is done within the matrix LED setup that ultimately provides the maximum illumination rendering the changes on the road.

The Move to LEDs

LED car headlights have become more common now and have bypassed the traditional halogens and xenons. They are now being used for mainstream cars, SUVs, as well as trucks. LED headlights can be adjusted according to the shape and size of the vehicle making it more stylish. Different-looking car headlights attract buyers because these lights are the eyes of the car and also play a major role in the overall look of the car. They provide them with a very modern appearance.

In European markets, most cars are now fitted with LED headlights and the same is the case in the USA. The potential of LED lights depends on how far they illuminate the roads straight ahead while driving and OSRAM’s LEDriving HL HB4 Gen2 has proved to be superior over others. These LED headlights consistently illuminate the road with a seamless natural white beam.

How to Maintain LED Car Headlights?

Car owners should get the headlight alignment done if they feel the car headlights are not providing the proper illumination. They should be aware of the alignment of car headlights and the underlying technology. The alignment of the headlights should be vertical for the proper illumination of the road. This helps in limiting the glare on the drivers of oncoming traffic. After every repair, the headlight assembly should be aligned by a certified mechanic and should then be checked by the owner. The realignment should not take more than one hour and it is quite necessary to get them checked if there’s been an accident or something that moved the light assembly.

LED car headlight manufacturers like Phillips, OSRAM, and others are trying to introduce advanced technology where the owners of the cars need not worry about the alignment of the headlights. When the car is loaded with cargo or people, the lights will automatically adjust themselves while providing much better illumination.

What the Future Holds?

Most of the drivers usually use high beams while driving. Therefore, many LED lights are going to be equipped with sensors that will keep the high beam on for the maximum amount of time but will not blind the oncoming drivers too. Many European manufactures are using adaptive driving beams technology for LED car headlights. Here, the lights are constantly on high beams but some of the LEDs are switched off to reduce the glare for other drivers. This helps in improving visibility as the light beam are more focused and precise. It's time to unfold such new technologies and give mankind better and safer driving conditions.

