Testing of Tesla Model 3 in India Continues, New Spy Video Surfaces Online

The Tesla Model 3 has been spied undergoing road testing in India multiple times in the past. The testing phase of the fully electric sedan is still in process as a new spy video of the upcoming EV has surfaced online.

The new spy video of the Tesla Model 3 in India undergoing road testing shows a prototype that is heavily camouflaged, however, the LED taillights and LED headlamps are visible. Apart from that, we can also see some testing equipment is mounted on the electric car’s wheels. Perhaps, data regarding the suspension working in Indian road conditions is being collected.

The spy video also shows a glimpse of the car’s interior. We can see two people inside the car - a driver and a passenger in the front seat, perhaps, analysing and monitoring the collected data. The huge touchscreen in the centre console is also visible. The flushed door handles of the Tesla Model 3 can also be seen in the footage.

As per the available information, the Tesla Model 3, which is the company’s most affordable offering, is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year. However, no official details have been disclosed in this regard yet. The electric sedan will be brought into the Indian market via the CBU route and, hence, have quite a high price tag. It is being speculated that the Model 3 would be available from a starting price of around INR 55-60 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the specs, globally, the Tesla Model 3 is offered with three powertrain options - Standard Plus, Long Range and Performance. The Standard Plus variant uses a rear-wheel-drive setup and has a claimed driving range of 423km on a single charge in the US. It does 0-100kph in under 6 seconds. Meanwhile, the Long Range and Performance variants use a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with 568km and 507km of range respectively. The former does 0-100 kph in 4.5 seconds while the latter takes just a little over 3 seconds.