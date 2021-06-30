Tesla Model 3 Touchscreen Smashed With Hammer; Does It Still Drive?

The Model 3 is currently Tesla's most affordable model and it has been plagued by several quality issues in the past, from paint issues and exterior panel gaps to poor quality leather stitching and even tech issues. And that brings us to a very important question - can a Tesla be operated and used without it's screen? Do note that all Teslas are completely void of any physical buttons and dials and every function of the car is operated through the tablet-like touchscreen, including the climate control and audio settings.

Well, to answer the question of what happens to a Tesla without its screen, YouTuber TechRax, a channel that specializes in smashing up gadgets, deliberately smashes the infotainment screen of a Tesla Model 3 with a hammer while driving the car. No, this is not just senseless destruction, but it's actually an insightful experiment. Like most modern cars, the Model 3's functionality is questionable in the event of some mishap with the touchscreen, and that's exactly what we are going to find out here.

Also Read : Tesla Model 3 Finally Spotted Testing On Indian Soil For First Time

At first, the Youtuber starts driving the car slowly, and he starts lightly tapping the screen with the hammer to see what really happens. At first, there is no apparent effect on the screen and it continues working just fine. After being hit with a little more force, the screen starts to distort but the car still functions properly. In fact, this is great testament to the screen's durability and quality. Bet your smartphone will crack sooner than this. Hitting it with even greater force, the first crack finally appears on the screen. However, the car still continues to drive unaffected.

Eventually, the Youtuber completely destroys the screen of the Tesla Model 3, rendering it absolutely unusable. Surprisingly, the Model 3 continues to drive as if nothing happened. The Youtuber claims everything was still working normally. He pulls the screen away, but the car is still able to drive. The Youtuber even parks up the car and shuts it down for 30 minutes, after which the Model 3 was still to start, reverse and pull away. This proves that to just drive a Tesla, you are not dependent on the screen in any way.

And as for your other in-car features, well, you can continue using all of that through your smartphone. The Tesla app on your smartphone can be used to operate most of the functions of the touchscreen, including the climate control and the audio settings. So that definitely saves your day. Even if you are not breaking the screen with a hammer, but its rendered useless due to some other technical fault, you can use your smartphone to operate various vehicle functions. Lastly, it's also worth knowing that to fully replace the screen on your Model 3, it will cost you $1500.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more updates on Tesla and the latest four-wheeler news.