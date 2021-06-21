Tesla Model 3 Finally Spotted Testing On Indian Soil For First Time

With Tesla finally confirming their India entry late last year, the Tesla Model 3 has now been spotted testing in India for the first time. The spotted test mule of the Model 3 undergoing testing is the dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant, and it was seen on the streets of Pune. Earlier this month, 3 units of Tesla Model 3 landed in Mumbai for the purpose of testing, validation and homologation, the first of which has now been spotted. Here are a few things to know about the Tesla Model 3 before it arrives.

Tesla Model 3 - Design

So Tesla will debut in India with the Model 3 - which is the company's most affordable model - and it will come to the country as a CBU. The Tesla Model 3 looks typically Tesla in the sense that all Tesla models have a characteristic family design. It looks like a smaller Tesla Model S or you could even say its a sedan version of the Model Y. The Tesla Model 3 has a very clean silhouette with smooth surfacing and curved edges, all for aerodynamic efficiency. Unique LED headlamps and tail lamps, strong character lines over the wheel arches and the 18-inch wheels are some of the standout elements in the design.

Tesla Model 3 - Interiors and Features

It remains to be seen what all variants and configurations Tesla will offer with the Model 3 in India. In the US, the Tesla Model 3 comes loaded with features, the highlight being a ginormous 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with over-the-air updates. The dashboard layout is otherwise very simplistic, just like the outside. It will also feature 12-way power-adjustable heated front seats, 14-speaker audio system, and a tinted sunroof. The other highlight is of course Tesla's AutoPilot feature and the Ludicrous mode. It however remains to be seen if Tesla will offer these features in India or not.

Also Read : Ford Is Beating Tesla At Latter's Own Game! - Full Info

Tesla Model 3 - Powertrain Options

Globally, the Tesla Model 3 is offered with three powertrain options - Standard Plus, Long Range and Performance. The Standard Plus variant uses a rear-wheel drive setup and has a claimed driving range of 423km on a single charge in the US. It does 0-100kph in under 6 seconds. Meanwhile, the Long Range and Performance variants use a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup with 568km and 507km of range respectively. The former does 0-100 kph in 4.5 seconds while the latter takes just a little over 3 seconds. In India, Tesla could start with the Model 3 Standard Plus variant with the other two variants likely making it down sometime later.

Tesla Model 3 - India Launch Timeline and Price

Tesla is however yet to reveal a specific launch timeline for the Model 3 in India, although it is expected to launch by the end of this year. The Model 3 will come to India via the CBU route and will be quite expensive. We expect the starting price to range from about INR 55-60 lakh, ex-showroom. Tesla could however setup local assembly at a later stage and that could bring down prices but that's still a long way into the future.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more updates on Tesla and the latest four-wheeler news.