Tata Motors Introduces 'Safari Gold Hit Challenge' for VIVO IPL 2021

Tata Motors has introduced the ‘Safari Gold Hit Challenge’ for the VIVO IPL 2021. In a press release, the company has said that it has announced this new challenge keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic.

Under the 'Safari Gold Hit Challenge', during VIVO IPL 2021, every time a batsman will hit a six and the ball lands on the newly-launched Tata Safari Gold Edition or the car display podium or the Safari Gold LED commercial board, Tata Motors will contribute an amount of INR 2 lakh to The Akshaya Patra Foundation which is a renowned NGO doing outstanding work towards Covid-19 relief throughout India.

In related news, Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Safari Gold Edition that will make its first public appearance at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai. The new version of the popular SUV will be available in two colourways - the White Gold and the Black Gold - with prices starting at INR 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the introduction of the Tata Safari Gold Edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “In less than five months after its launch, our premium flagship SUV, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th rollout and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment. The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari Gold Edition from Tata Motors.”

He further added, “Staying true to its DNA and in line with our New Forever philosophy, Safari Gold is a vision of luxury and opulence. With a rich mix of exquisite design elements added to the exterior and interior, this special version is equipped with top of the line features, heightening the sense of comfort and indulgence for an effortless driving experience. To debut this new offering what better platform than the IPL itself. The vehicle will be on display in stadiums across the second leg of the season. We are excited to showcase this product in Dubai and are confident that it will command a lot of buyers attention during this festive season.”