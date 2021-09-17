Tata Safari Gold Edition Launched, Available in Two Attractive Colourways

We recently reported about the Tata Safari Gold Edition being teased by Tata Motors on its social media channels. And now, the company has launched the new version of the SUV which will be available in two attractive colourways.

The Tata Safari Gold Edition features an artful blend of class and hi-tech features. It has two carefully crafted and special colourways - the White Gold and the Black Gold. The former is derived from the premium Frost White colour and offers a stunning contrast of black and white. The black roof adds a unique dual-tone appearance that commands attention at first glance. Adding to it, the glistening Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with subtle golden accents creates an endless environment of serenity and luxury.

On the other hand, the Black Gold colourway of the Tata Safari Gold Edition redefines luxury with its intense Coffee Bean inspired Black exteriors. Along with the radiant golden accents on the exteriors, the Black Gold promises to be bold and at the same time beautiful. The interiors of the Black Gold complement the exteriors with a stunning combination of Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden flourishes throughout the cabin.

The interior of the Tata Safari Gold Edition has been further enhanced with premium features like Oyster White Diamond Quilted genuine leather seats, offering ventilation on both the 1st and 2nd rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto and Apple Carplay over Wifi, making it the most impressive version of the Safari yet.

The Tata Safari Gold Edition will retail at INR 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of the SUV will make its first public appearance at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai. It is expected to boost sales of the company during the upcoming festive season.