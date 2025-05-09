Tata Motors Opens Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Kolkata

Tata Motors has inaugurated its latest Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Kolkata, marking its eighth such facility in India. Named Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect, the state-of-the-art centre can dismantle up to 21,000 end-of-life vehicles annually and is operated in partnership with Selladale Synergies India Pvt. Ltd.

The facility supports the eco-friendly scrapping of all types of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers—regardless of brand. This is the third Re.Wi.Re in eastern India, enhancing accessibility for regional customers.

Inaugurated by West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty and joined virtually by Mayor Firhad Hakim, the facility aligns with the state’s goals for cleaner mobility and environmental sustainability. Tata Motors’ Rajesh Kaul emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering a circular economy and safer, greener roads.

The fully digital facility features modern dismantling lines for different vehicle types and complies with India’s scrappage policy. It ensures safe disposal of components like batteries, oils, and gases through dedicated stations, setting new benchmarks for sustainable vehicle recycling in India.