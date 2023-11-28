Tata Motors Opens New World-Class Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility

Tata Motors continues its commitment to sustainable mobility with the launch of its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Chandigarh.

Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility was unveiled by Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. The state-of-the-art facility uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 12,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably, each year.

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Dada Trading Company and is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles, regardless of their brand, aligning with the company’s vision to promote eco-friendly initiatives. This milestone follows the resounding success of Tata Motors’ three previous RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar and Surat, further reinforcing its dedication to eco-friendly initiatives.

A cutting-edge facility, Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. The fully digitalised facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively, and all its operations are seamless and paperless.

Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components and as per the vehicle scrappage policy.

Ultimately, the Re.Wi.Re. facility embodies a ground-breaking leap towards fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.