Tata Motors Leads Innovation in India by Filing Record Number of Patents in FY23

Tata Motors, a key player in India's personal and commercial mobility solutions sector, has once again demonstrated its commitment to engineering excellence and innovation. In its latest move, the company has filed an unprecedented 158 patents and 79 designs in FY23. This marks the highest number of patents filed by an Indian OEM involved in manufacturing commercial vehicles and passenger cars, cementing the company's position as a leader in innovation.

The patents filed encompass a wide range of products and process innovations that focus on the latest CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable, and safe) technologies, including vehicle systems such as powertrain, body and trim, suspension, and emission control, among others. Moreover, the company has received a grant of 71 patents during this fiscal year, underscoring its commitment to driving change through research and development.

For years, Tata Motors has been working towards sustainability by developing cutting-edge technologies, practices, and processes that benefit consumers and transform the automotive industry. The company's research and innovation efforts have led to the introduction of smarter, greener, and safer vehicles and concepts, designed to improve the mobility of people and goods. With this latest development, Tata Motors continues to lead the way in driving innovation in India's mobility space.