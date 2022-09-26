Tata Motors Launches Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 Bi-Fuel & Intra V50 Pickups

Tata Motors has launched the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 pickup trucks. These rugged and tough pickups come with bold new designs and offer the highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, and longest range and are equipped with several modern features essential for a safe and comfortable drive.
Designed and engineered to cater to a wide variety of urban and rural applications, the new Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 are ideal to service the diverse mobility needs of the fast-growing agriculture, poultry and dairy sectors as well as the expanding delivery requirements of FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors.
Each of these pickups offers the lowest total cost of ownership in their category to enable the customers earn maximum profits. Tata Motors commemorated the launch of India’s best pickups by delivering 750 of them to customers across the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said:
Our small commercial vehicles are renowned for providing livelihoods to millions of customers and enabling their success. As their ambition for business growth and a better life turns bolder, they will discover an ideal match in our new range of pickups as these have been specially co-developed to address their evolving aspirations. Every aspect of these pickups has been meticulously engineered to efficiently service a wide variety of uses across urban, semi-urban and rural areas. They come with bold new design and offer the highest payload capacity to carry heavier cargo; largest deck length to carry voluminous loads; highest power to weight ratio, longest range to traverse maximum distance; and modern safety and comfort features for stress-free driving. With all-terrain access to reach the remotest locations and the backing of India’s largest dealer and service network, the holistic value proposition offered by our comprehensive range of pickups is unbeatable. The introduction of these new-age pickups reiterates our commitment to always empower and equip the customers with best-in-class vehicles to deliver more progress and success.