Tata Motors Launches Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 Bi-Fuel & Intra V50 Pickups

Tata Motors has launched the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 pickup trucks. These rugged and tough pickups come with bold new designs and offer the highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, and longest range and are equipped with several modern features essential for a safe and comfortable drive.

Designed and engineered to cater to a wide variety of urban and rural applications, the new Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 are ideal to service the diverse mobility needs of the fast-growing agriculture, poultry and dairy sectors as well as the expanding delivery requirements of FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors.

Each of these pickups offers the lowest total cost of ownership in their category to enable the customers earn maximum profits. Tata Motors commemorated the launch of India’s best pickups by delivering 750 of them to customers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said: