Tata Motors Commences Deliveries of Top-of-the-Line Prima VX Tipper

Tata Motors has started the deliveries of state-of-the-art Tata Prima VX tipper truck with top-of-the-line safety features.

The feature-rich tipper is designed for higher productivity and with best-in-class conveniences and features for enhanced driver and vehicle safety. The Prima range of vehicles are now available in LX and VX trims, catering to the customer’s preferences and requirements.

Loaded with state-of-the-art features, the Prima VX tipper boasts driver monitoring system, automatic traction control, hill-start assist, multimode FE (Fuel Efficiency) switch, camera-based park assist system, in-built touchscreen infotainment system, fuel monitoring system, pneumatically suspended driver seat, HVAC unit, engine brake and THU axle.

Additionally, the truck comes standard with 4G-enabled connectivity and firmware over the air (FOTA) capability; Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management which enables operators to further increase the uptime reduce the total cost of ownership. This platform is crafted to enhance business operations through comprehensive trip management, expense monitoring and maintenance scheduling. Developed with insights from drivers, fleet owners and customers, the Tata Prima platform globally proves its worth in optimising trip time, fuel efficiency durability in challenging conditions.

Tata Motors proudly handed over the keys to the first Tata Prima 2830.TK VX to Mr. Nithin Chakaravarathi Sajja of Arayahi Infra.