New Tata Tiago Limited Edition Launched For A Price Of INR 5.79 Lakh

Tata Motors teased us with a video of a limited edition Tiago yesterday. The carmaker has now launched the Tiago Limited Edition in India for a price of INR 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tata Tiago Limited Edition is based on the XT trim of the entry-level hatchback and costs INR 29,000 more than the standard trim. For the premium, Tata Motors have added a few new features on the inside and a new set of alloy wheels as well.

So here's what's new on the Tata Tiago Limited Edition

On the outside, the only addition to the Tiago Limited Edition is a new set of 14-inch alloy wheels that sets it apart from the standard variants. There are no other exterior accessories, body decals or a special paint option. The XT trim and even the XZ trim of the Tiago come with 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers as standard. It is only from the top-spec XZ+ trim that the Tiago comes with larger 15-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Tiago Limited Edition additionally gets on-board navigation, voice commands for the 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rear parcel tray over the standard XT trim. This adds on to the already decently generous features list on the Tiago XT trim which includes dual front airbags, follow-me-home headlights, 4 speakers, power windows, keyless entry, power folding and adjust for the wing mirrors and steering mounted audio controls, among others.

What's Powering the Tiago Limited Edition?

The Taigo remains mechanically unchanged under the hood. The Tiago Limited Edition is thus powered by the same a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to either a a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). However, this being based on the XT trim, it does not get the option of the 5-speed AMT gearbox. It is available only with the 5-speed manual.

For its rivals, the Tata Tiago has quite some competition from the likes of the Hyundai Santro, (INR 4.68-6.00 lakh), Datsun Go (INR 4.02-6.51 lakh), Maruti Suzuki Celerio (INR 4.53-5.78 lakh) and the Wagon R (INR 4.66-6.18 lakh). Tata Motors could even launch Camo and Dark Editions of the Tiago in the future as the carmaker had trademarked these names back in 2020.

