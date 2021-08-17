Tata HBX Micro SUV Launch Likely in Festive Season, Spied Again - VIDEO

The upcoming Tata HBX micro SUV has been spied undergoing road testing once again. The new model from Tata Motors will compete with cars like the Maruti Ignis and is expected to be launched in the Indian market during the forthcoming festive season.

The Tata HBX micro SUV will be based on the brand’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy. It will draw inspiration from its elder siblings like the Tata Harrier. Some of its exterior features would include a gloss black front grille similar to that of the Tata Nexon. There would be LED DRLs mounted high up and the headlamps would be placed a bit lower down. The fog lamps would be positioned ever further down in the bumper.

The side profile of the new Tata HBX micro SUV would be kept busy by a set of dual-tone alloy wheels that would suit the overall structure and dimensions of the vehicle. We also expect to see some black body cladding all around for a more masculine visual appeal. At the back, the taillights would be of decent size and have a Y-shaped design.

Based on the previous spy shots, the Tata HBX micro SUV interior would be similar to what we have experienced in the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. So features like a 7-in touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, engine push to start/stop button, USB charging ports, would be present. The HBX is also expected to have automatic climate control and cruise control.

Coming to the powertrain, the new Tata HBX micro SUV would be powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine that is also offered with the Tata Tiago. As for the transmission, a 5-speed manual and AMT is expected. While official details regarding the new car’s launch haven’t been disclosed, speculations say that Tata Motors will finally introduce it during the upcoming festive season.