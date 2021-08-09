Tata HBX Micro SUV & Volkswagen Vitrus Spied Testing Together - VIDEO

A new spy video has surfaced online that has captured not one but two upcoming cars undergoing road testing. The models in the footage are the Tata HBX micro SUV and the Volkswagen Vitrus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MotorBeam (@motorbeam)

Prototypes of the Tata HBX micro SUV have been spotted multiple times in the past. The one that can be seen in the latest spy video continues to wear heavy camouflage. It’s being said that the upcoming HBX would be placed below the Tata Nexon. The new micro SUV will be based on the same Alfa platform that also underpins the Tata Altroz.

Also Read: New Tata Tiago NRG vs Tiago Hatchback - What’s Different?

Expect the HBX to be powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine that is also offered with the Tata Tiago. As for the transmission, a 5-speed manual and AMT is expected. Some of its other features would include LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, automatic climate control, decent-size touchscreen infotainment system, electrically operated ORVMs, and more. The new Tata HBX micro SUV might be launched in the Indian market in the upcoming festive season.

Road testing of the upcoming Volkswagen Vitrus also continues. Even though it has been quite a while now since the first spy shot of the new sedan had surfaced online, the prototype of the Vitrus continues to wear heavy camouflage. What’s visible in the latest spy video is the LED taillamps.

Also Read: Upcoming Volkswagen Vitrus (VW Vento Replacement) Spied Again

Speculations say that the new Vitrus will replace the Volkswagen Vento in the Indian market. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine that would produce 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of twisting force. Another engine option that’d be available with the new sedan would be a 1.0L turbo petrol motor churning out 110 PS and 175 Nm. This is the same mill that we’ve experienced in the current-gen VW Vento. For the transmission, there would be a 6-speed MT, 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG depending on the engine option. Details regarding the launch of the Vitrus remain a mystery, however, it is being anticipated that the new sedan would see the light of the day sometime in 2022.