Here's Your First Look At The Face Of The Production-Spec Tata HBX

The Tata HBX concept was one of the biggest highlights of the 2020 Auto Expo and at that time, we were told that the model was almost 90% production ready. Since then, production-spec test mules of the Tata HBX has been spied testing on Indian roads several times. A new spy image of the HBX has now surfaced on the internet which gives us a look at the face of the car without any camouflage for the first time. Previously, a set of spy images had given us a look of a very stylish alloy wheel design for the Tata HBX.

Unsurprisingly, the face of the production-spec Tata HBX looks very similar to the concept that was shown at the Auto Expo. The micro SUV gets a split headlamp setup, just as we had seen on the concept. It gets a black coloured, single slat grille up front which are flanked by stylish LED DRLs on either side as a continuation of the grille. The main headlamp setup down on the bumper is a halogen unit. The bumper however isn't as rugged as was on the concept. Instead, it gets a conventional dual-tone plastic bumper with a centrally positioned air dam and fog lamps on either end. The car also gets body cladding over the wheel arches.

The interiors of the HBX concept seemed more production ready than the exteriors. Some bits like the steering wheel, instrument cluster and even the touchscreen infotainment system came directly from the Altroz and we expect that to remain unchanged. We haven't yet seen spy pictures of the interiors of the production-spec HBX but we expect some trims on the dashboard to be toned down from what was seen on the concept. It could boast of features such as automatic climate control, a Harman sound system and keyless entry with push-button start.

Under the hood, the Tata HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, three cylinder engine that already does duty on the Tata Tiago and the Tigor. This engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque and could likely come mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Unlike other manufacturers, Tata is not going the turbo-petrol way for the HBX even when the Tiago and the Tigor will soon benefit from a turbo-petrol engine. There will certainly be no diesel engine option here however.

The HBX will be the smallest SUV ever produced by Tata and its based on the ALFA platform, the same that underpins the Altroz. Tata Motors is expected the launch the HBX micro-SUV around March-April 2021. It will be Tata's smallest SUV ever and will sit below the Nexon in Tata's lineup. Prices for the Tata HBX could start from around INR 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and for that price, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

