New Spy Shots Reveal Stylish Alloy Wheel Designs For Upcoming Tata HBX

The Tata HBX concept was one of the biggest highlights of the 2020 Auto Expo and at that time, we were told that the model was almost 90% production ready. Since then, production-spec test mules of the Tata HBX has been spied testing on Indian roads several times. Now, some fresh images of a Tata HBX test mule has surfaced on the internet, being tested in its top-spec trim. Although its not wearing the knobby tires from the concept at the Expo, here we get a first glimpse of these stylish looking alloy wheels that the Tata HBX could come fitted with.

Previous test mules of the HBX were either seen with steel wheels or with wheels directly lifted from the Altroz. This is the first time we are seeing these new alloy wheel designs from Tata and they look quite the part. These split four-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels are likely 16-inchers and they fill up the wheel arches quite well. The silver and black dual tone effect make them even sexier. Properly seen in its side profile in these images, the HBX has the typical SUV-ish stance with upright pillars and a boxy design. The split headlamp setup with LED DRLs as was seen on the concept will also make it to production.

The interiors of the HBX concept seemed more production ready than the exteriors. Some bits like the steering wheel, instrument cluster and even the touchscreen infotainment system came directly from the Altroz and we expect that to remain unchanged. We haven't yet seen spy pictures of the interiors of the production-spec HBX but we expect some trims on the dashboard to be toned down from what was seen on the concept. It could boast of features such as automatic climate control, a Harman sound system and keyless entry with push-button start.

Under the hood, the Tata HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, three cylinder engine that already does duty on the Tata Tiago and the Tigor. This engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque and could likely come mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Unlike other manufacturers, Tata is not going the turbo-petrol way for the HBX even when the Tiago and the Tigor will soon benefit from a turbo-petrol engine. There will certainly be no diesel engine option here however.

Tata Motors is expected the launch the HBX micro-SUV around March-April 2021. It will be Tata's smallest SUV ever and will sit below the Nexon in Tata's lineup. Prices for the Tata HBX could start from around INR 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and for that price, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

