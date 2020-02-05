2020 Tata Harrier launched, priced from INR 13.69 lakh - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 Tata Harrier with a more powerful engine, automatic transmission and new features has been launched at Auto Expo 2020. It has been priced from INR 13.69 lakh (manual)*/INR 16.25 lakh* (automatic)*. Pre-bookings were opened on the 3rd of this month, for a token amount of INR 30,000.

For the starters, the 2020 Tata Harrier gets a new BS-VI 2.0L Kryotec170 diesel engine which is responsible for producing a higher 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Another momentous update introduced is in the form a 6-speed automatic transmission which is Hyundai-sourced. The automatic transmission is only available in three variants, XMA, XZA and XZA+. The last two variants can be purchased in the Dark Edition and also a dual-tone colour theme.

Apart from the new engine and transmission update, the Harrier now also gets a new Calypso Red exterior colour. Moreover, there is also a dual-tone colour scheme - Calypso Red with Black Roof. The C-SUV now rolls-out on the new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels which sport the same design as the 18-inch diamond-cut alloys earlier seen on the Tata Buzzard Geneva Edition (to be introduced as the Tata Gravitas).

The Tata Harrier with the manual transmission can now be had in a new range-topping XZ+ variant, which also can be specified in the Dark Edition and a dual-tone colour scheme.

Inside the cabin, the new Harrier gets the familiar dual-tone brown and black interior colour, while the upholstery now features a lighter brown shade. The gear lever for the automatic transmission comes decorated with the signature tri-arrow pattern design on the lever head.

The MY2020 update has also brought new features to the Tata Harrier like the panoramic sunroof, 6- way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support and auto-dimming rearview mirrors. The new alloy wheels and these additional features are available in the XZ+ and XZA+ variants. Apart from this, the Jeep Compass rival is now safer, thanks to standard ESP, which was only limited to the range-topping XZ variant previously.

*Ex-showroom India