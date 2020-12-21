Tata Gravitas Spied Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time!

Given the success and popularity the Tata Harrier has enjoyed in India, there's certainly a lot to look forward to for Tata's upcoming seven-seater version of the Harrier. Tata showcased the Gravitas 7-seater SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year and the company has been rigorously road testing the SUV since then. We have reported to you with several spy shots of a heavily camouflaged Tata Gravitas previously but now, a new spy image of the Gravitas has surfaced on the internet. Here, for the first time, we get to see the rear of the SUV without any camouflage at all.

This leaked image gives us a clear look how the production-spec Gravitas will look like from the rear. Although it is very similar to that of the Harrier, there are some differences in the details. The rear bumper for the Gravitas is slightly different from that of the Harrier with a different design for the reflectors and the silver inserts. In fact, the Gravitas seems to boast of proper dual exhaust tips on either side which particularly looks very cool. Also, the rake of the rear windshield on the Gravitas is more upright than in the Harrier, and that's obviously to free up more headroom for the third row.

The real difference between the Harrier and the Gravitas will be visible in their profile, where the former has been stretched post the C-Pillar. There will be a larger rear-quarter window along with some more design revisions to this area. Elsewhere, the Gravitas looks pretty identical to the Harrier. We could however see some minor changes to the front, perhaps a different detailing for the grille, for differentiating the two SUVs. The Gravitas will continue with the split LED headlamp setup of the Harrier along with a beefy bumper down below.

On the inside, again, the Gravitas will be pretty identical to the Harrier. From what we had seen at the Auto Expo, the Gravitas will get a signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard with an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system taking center stage on the dash. From what we had seen at the Auto Expo, the Gravitas had captain seats for the middle row but it will also get a bench seat option, making it a 7-seater. The Gravitas will also boast of premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery along with some premium features such as JBL speakers, a 7-inch instrument panel, panoramic sunroof and more.

Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will continue with the same engine option that's offered with the Harrier. That means it will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Tata is also coming up with a petrol engine for the Harrier and that too could make its way under the hood of the Gravitas. The Tata Gravitas could hit showrooms by March 2021 and it could priced at a premium of about INR 1 lakh over the Harrier.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - TeamBHP]