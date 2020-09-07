Upcoming Tata Gravitas spied, certain exterior & interior features revealed

The Tata Gravitas was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February this year. Since then, the test mule of the 6-seater version of the Tata Harrier has been sighted several times. The upcoming SUV has been spotted yet again and this time the spy shots reveal certain exterior and interior features of the new car.

Tata Gravitas Exterior

The Tata Gravitas will be based on the company’s OMEGA Arc platform and thus, will come equipped with many aesthetic features that can also be found on the Harrier SUV. However, the Gravitas will be longer and taller than its 5-seater sibling.

While the latest Tata Gravitas test mule spied wears heavy camouflage, we can still spot some of the key exterior features. For example, the front end of the upcoming Gravitas will have the same lighting layout that we have already seen in the Harrier. So the LED DRLs are mounted high up whereas the primary headlights sit lower. The cascading grille with honeycomb mesh is also visible in the spy shots.

The side profile of the new Gravitas is kept busy by the square wheel arches, black body cladding, and roof rails. Also, the large alloy wheels add the missing masculinity. The rear end features large taillight clusters, most probably LED units, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Tata Gravitas Interior

Just like the exterior, the interior of the Gravitas borrows several features from that of the Harrier. The overall layout is quite identical with a large floating-type infotainment system sitting in the middle of the dashboard. It is likely to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. We can also spot the 3-spoke steering wheel with various mounted controls and some wood treatment on the dashboard.

The new Tata Gravitas SUV is likely to get the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that also powers the Harrier, in which it produces 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors is expected to provide a 6-speed manual transmission along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

While Tata Motors has not released any information regarding the launch of the new Gravitas, speculations say that the upcoming 6-seater SUV will be introduced in India this year itself.

