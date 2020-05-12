Tata Altroz turbo petrol to be launched this festive season - Report

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will reach showrooms in the second half of the year. According to credible Team-BHP forum member RavenAvi, the turbo petrol variant of the Tata Altroz could be launched during the festive season i.e. Q4 2020 (October-December 2020).

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will sport the same engine that was used in the Tata Altroz Geneva Edition from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit producing 102 PS of maximum power and 141 Nm of torque. The version used in the Geneva Edition had the same amount of maximum power (delivered at 5,500 rpm) but 140 Nm of torque (1,750-4,000 rpm). The turbo petrol engine will be linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Around the same time as the Tata Altroz turbo petrol, the next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20 will also be launched in India. It will also likely be available with a turbo petrol engine, a 1.0-litre T-GDi three-cylinder unit. Unlike the Tata Altroz’s turbo petrol engine, T-GDi turbo petrol engines feature direct injection for better dynamic performance and higher fuel economy. Hyundai will likely offer the 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine in the 2020 i20 in India in one of the following three specifications, most likely the first one:

100 PS/172 Nm with 5-speed manual transmission

120 PS/172 Nm with 6-speed manual transmission

120 PS/172 Nm with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Also Read: Tata Peregrin premium sedan (2020 Honda City rival) in the works

Tata Motors offers the Altroz N/A petrol and Altroz turbocharged diesel in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O) trims. It may offer the Altroz turbo petrol in only heavily equipped XZ and XZ(O) trims. In that case, the company will likely price it from around INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

